Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $567.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.74 million. Farfetch posted sales of $485.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Farfetch by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

