Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $167.47 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.