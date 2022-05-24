Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Model N posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODN. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

