Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.63. PVH posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.21. 1,063,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

