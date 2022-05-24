Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.