Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to announce $84.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $93.19 million. Beauty Health posted sales of $66.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $337.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $339.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $410.82 million to $425.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of SKIN opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.