Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will report sales of $345.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.40 million to $350.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $339.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

