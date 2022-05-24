Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $321.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.30 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $310.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.