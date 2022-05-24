Analysts Issue Forecasts for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.31.

NOW stock opened at $430.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.02, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

