Analysts’ New Coverage for May 24th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADXS, ALDX, APLD, AUMN, AZN, CFTLF, CRBP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 24th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura started coverage on shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CL King began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). Colliers Securities issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a mkt perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a C$0.70 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

