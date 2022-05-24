Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):

5/18/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00.

5/16/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $29.00.

5/13/2022 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/13/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $15.00.

4/19/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00.

4/5/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Shares of FLNC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

