Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):
- 5/18/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $29.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Fluence Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $15.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “
Shares of FLNC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000.
