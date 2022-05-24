Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Insmed (INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Insmed had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

4/27/2022 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 32,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,184. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

