Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Limbach (LMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB):

5/24/2022 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/21/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Get Limbach Holdings Inc alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.