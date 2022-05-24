Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Limbach (LMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB):
- 5/24/2022 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “
- 5/21/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
