Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Voyager Digital (VYGVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS: VYGVF):

5/17/2022 – Voyager Digital was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/17/2022 – Voyager Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Voyager Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $5.00.

5/10/2022 – Voyager Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

5/3/2022 – Voyager Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from C$28.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Voyager Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

4/23/2022 – Voyager Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

VYGVF stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $372.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

