Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $225.22

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.