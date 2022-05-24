Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $260.94

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

