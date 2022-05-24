Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $43.60

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,689 shares of company stock worth $2,019,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

