Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,248.67

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,248.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.