Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$108.86

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$108.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$79.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$93.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.80.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

