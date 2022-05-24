Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $49.54

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:LVS opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,440,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

