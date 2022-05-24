Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $556.50

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $556.50.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of MSCI opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.81. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

