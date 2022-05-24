Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $67.29

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

