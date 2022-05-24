Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $162.33

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

