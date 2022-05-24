Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $165.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.78.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,206. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $104.94 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

