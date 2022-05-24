Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00.

5/11/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $33.00.

4/19/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Norwegian Cruise Line is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 968,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613,410. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

