Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI):
- 5/18/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/16/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “
- 5/10/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of HCCI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.