Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI):

5/18/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

5/10/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

5/10/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Heritage-Crystal Clean is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.