Analyzing Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) & Its Competitors

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ensysce Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences Competitors 6445 21125 43374 870 2.54

Ensysce Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 709.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 132.47%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $3.53 million -$29.08 million -0.39 Ensysce Biosciences Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.48

Ensysce Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. Ensysce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -788.03% -502,460.41% -289.01% Ensysce Biosciences Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Volatility & Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ensysce Biosciences peers beat Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat that is in Phase I clinical trial for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF329, an extended-release prodrug of hydromorphone that is similar to PF614; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse; and PF26810, an extended-release prodrug of methadone for opioid use disorder. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

