Analyzing First Advantage (FA) & Its Peers

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Advantage to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get First Advantage alerts:

This table compares First Advantage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 13.25% 7.95% First Advantage Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

92.0% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Advantage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 First Advantage Competitors 1399 6876 12227 347 2.55

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $24.07, indicating a potential upside of 64.76%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.40%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million $16.05 million 44.27 First Advantage Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 16.25

First Advantage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. First Advantage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Advantage beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.