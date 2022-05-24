Andrew Larke Acquires 91,687 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Larke bought 91,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,182.04 ($182,398.61).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 13th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
