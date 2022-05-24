Andrew Larke Acquires 91,687 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Larke bought 91,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,182.04 ($182,398.61).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 13th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

