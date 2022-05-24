Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Major Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag Acquires 30,410 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 30,410 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,408,562.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Capital Manag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 6,260 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $87,577.40.

Shares of AOMR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 103,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,766. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.73%.

AOMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,691,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,183,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

