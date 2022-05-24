AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $76.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $311.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $313.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $336.94 million, with estimates ranging from $335.13 million to $338.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $741.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

