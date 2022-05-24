ANGLE (LON:AGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON AGL opened at GBX 98 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £230.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.46. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.
