ANGLE (LON:AGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON AGL opened at GBX 98 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £230.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.46. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

About ANGLE (Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

