ANGLE (LON:AGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

Shares of AGL stock opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. ANGLE has a 52-week low of GBX 71.70 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.90 ($1.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

