Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,000 ($37.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.