Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,000 ($37.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
NGLOY stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.80.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
