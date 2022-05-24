Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 161.17 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.62. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.42).

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £25,128.72 ($31,620.39). Also, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($61,358.70). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,128.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

