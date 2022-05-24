ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ANIP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $535.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.