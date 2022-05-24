Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,947 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,053. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

