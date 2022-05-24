Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

