ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “
ANPDF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
