APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s current price.

APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. APi Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

