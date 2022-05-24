APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

APG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

APi Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 925,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. APi Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

