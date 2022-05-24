Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 218,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,708. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,591,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 500,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

