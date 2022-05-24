Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 103,390 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 103,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

Shares of APPN traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 899,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,603. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

