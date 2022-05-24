Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Applied Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,283.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 374,572 shares of company stock valued at $939,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

