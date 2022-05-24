Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
OTCMKTS APLD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Applied Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $34.20.
About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
