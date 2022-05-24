Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 195,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.