Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “
AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
