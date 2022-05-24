Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Buys $101,640.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director David Lamond purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,044,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,578.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, David Lamond acquired 33,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $109,210.00.

AMTI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 216,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 36.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after buying an additional 244,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

