Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director David Lamond Acquires 33,500 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director David Lamond acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $109,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,077,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,711.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, David Lamond bought 33,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

