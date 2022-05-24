Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

APLT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

