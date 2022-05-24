Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AUVI stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

