Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
AUVI stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
