Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2022 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

5/13/2022 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2022 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $20.00.

3/31/2022 – Aptevo Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

